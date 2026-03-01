AP CM, CJI to Lay Foundation Stone for AP Judicial Academy Today

Vijayawada: In a major step towards strengthening judicial infrastructure in the State capital, Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India, and N. Chandrababu Naidu will on Sunday, March 1, lay the foundation stone for the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy and the AP Judges Guest House and Club, besides inaugurating the Judges’ Residential Enclave at AGC, Amaravati.

The programme, scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm, will be attended by several Supreme Court judges, including Justices J.K. Maheshwari, P.S. Narasimha, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Prashant Kumar Mishra, S.V.N. Bhatti and Joymalya Bagchi.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), the Judicial Academy will be developed over 4.83 acres at Pitchikalapalem village, Amaravati, at a cost of ₹165 crore, sanctioned under MAUD G.O. No. 28 dated January 12, 2026. Located 5.7 km from the AP High Court and connected by 50-metre-wide roads, the project has been designed by Aadharshila Designs Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi.

The campus will comprise an Academic Block (B+G+3 floors), a Hostel Block (G+8 floors) and an Indoor Sports and Guest Facilities Block (G+3 floors), with a total built-up area of about 2.05 lakh square metres. Nearly 69 per cent of the campus area will be green space. The academy will train 120 judges per batch and provide accommodation for 60 faculty and staff.

Facilities include a 500-seater auditorium, classrooms, seminar halls, a moot court hall, forensic and computer laboratories, library, crèche, health unit, gymnasium, swimming pool, indoor sports courts and dining facilities. Parking has been planned for 192 cars. Concept design approval has been obtained and site preparation completed.

The AP Judges Guest House and Club will be constructed on 6,300 sq. yards at a cost of ₹69 crore, about 1.2 km from the High Court. Designed by ARCOP Associates Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi, the G+3 structure will have a built-up area of 50,000 sq. ft. with 80 per cent green coverage. Facilities will include a lounge, gymnasium, spa, yoga and aerobics spaces, an indoor badminton court, a multipurpose hall for 150 persons and 15 guest rooms, including a presidential suite.

The Judges’ Residential Enclave at AGC, spread over 33.20 acres across Nelapadu and Kondamarajupalem villages, comprises 36 judges’ bungalows and a separate Chief Justice’s bungalow. Administrative approval of ₹492.30 crore has been accorded for completion of the remaining works. Peripheral infrastructure is under execution, with the mock-up bungalow already approved.

APCRDA officials said the projects have been planned with integrated campus design, climate-responsive layouts and landscaped open spaces to reflect the dignity and functional needs of the State’s judicial institutions.