AP CM Cites Rs.10,000 Cr Liquor Scam; 30,000 Deaths Alleged

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that Andhra Pradesh witnessed “one of the biggest liquor scams ever” under the YSRC rule.

Addressing the state Assembly, he asserted that the present government has generated 6.28 lakh jobs in the last 20 months, restoring the state’s brand as an investment destination.

Naidu said irregularities in the excise sector during the 2019-2024 period, initially pegged at Rs.3,500 crore, could be as high as Rs.10,000 crore. “Distilleries were taken over while the wholesale trade, as also transport and the retail liquor outlets were controlled by a single network during those years.

Tansactions, he said, were carried out without proper digital tracking.

Naidu claimed that nearly 30,000 people had died suspectedly due to consumption of substandard liquor, leading to kidney, liver and heart ailments. A Cabinet sub-committee has been constituted to probe the irregularities and overhaul the excise system.

Under the new policy, transparency has been introduced through holograms, QR codes and full batch-level manufacturing tracking. National and international brands are now available, Naidu said, adding that strict action would be taken against violations. “Public health is our top priority,” he asserted.

Turning to employment, the CM said 2.48 lakh jobs were created in MSMEs, 1.46 lakh through skill development initiatives, 95,000 in industries and 64,000 in food processing. In addition, 30,500 government posts, including via the mega DSC recruitments and those of police constables, have been filled. “We promised 20 lakh jobs before the elections. We will exceed that commitment,” he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the YSRC term, Naidu said the state’s image suffered between 2019 and 2024, leading to the exit of firms such as the Amara Raja Group, Lulu Group International and Franklin Templeton. Citing an RBI report, he said 913 companies had shut down in AP during that period.

“Earlier, AP stood for Ease of Doing Business. Today, it stands for Speed of Doing Business,” he remarked, pointing to 26 new policies and release of Rs.210 crore in incentives.

The CM said the recent investors’ summit in Visakhapatnam attracted proposals worth Rs.13.25 lakh crore, with a projected 16 lakh jobs. “Global majors including Google, Tata Consultancy Services and ArcelorMittal are expanding operations, while NTPC plans a Rs.1.85 lakh crore green energy project in AP.”

Naidu unveiled a Universal Health Policy offering free treatment up to Rs.2.5 lakh, setting up of 100-bed hospitals in each constituency, as also PPP-mode medical colleges under government ownership, and compilation of digital health records under ‘Sanjeevani’.

Tourism has been granted industrial status, with Rs.18,000 crore in MoUs and 3.4 lakh potential jobs, as the government pushes to transform AP into a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047, the chief minister claimed.