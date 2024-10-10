AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to pay homage to Ratan Tata in Mumbai

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be leaving for Mumbai on Thursday afternoon to pay tributes to business tycoon Ratan Tata, who died due to prolonged illness.

According to official sources, Naidu will depart to Mumbai by a special aircraft and will return here this evening.

Condoling the demise of Ratan Tata, Chandrababu Naidu called him a business titan and a true humanitarian.