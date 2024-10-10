 Top
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to pay homage to Ratan Tata in Mumbai

Andhra Pradesh
PTI
10 Oct 2024 7:30 AM GMT
N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be leaving for Mumbai on Thursday afternoon to pay tributes to business tycoon Ratan Tata, who died due to prolonged illness.

According to official sources, Naidu will depart to Mumbai by a special aircraft and will return here this evening.
Condoling the demise of Ratan Tata, Chandrababu Naidu called him a business titan and a true humanitarian.
"Today, we have lost not just a business titan, but a true humanitarian whose legacy goes beyond industrial landscape to live in every heart he touched," Naidu said in a post on X late on Wednesday night.
( Source : PTI )
PTI
