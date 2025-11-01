 Top
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Praises Reliance Foundation's Efforts During Cyclone Montha

Andhra Pradesh
1 Nov 2025 10:44 PM IST

Reliance Foundation reached 1.65 lakh farmers and marine fisherfolk with advisories to protect lives, crops, and fishing assets

Precautionary information, including recommendations to evacuate to safer locations, was also disseminated among the wider coastal community through multiple means including on-ground interactions, voice messages and WhatsApp. (Photo by arrangemnt)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri N Chandrababu Naidu recognised Reliance Foundation today for its contribution to protecting vulnerable communities and reducing economic losses during Cyclone Montha.

Reliance Foundation alerts vulnerable communities to cyclones, floods, and other hazards to safeguard lives and livelihoods. As Montha approached Andhra Pradesh’s coast, working with the state’s Fisheries and Agriculture departments, AP State Disaster Management Authority, INCOIS, and IMD, Reliance Foundation disseminated alert messages and precautionary advisories in a timely manner starting October 25, three days ahead of the storm’s landfall.
Felicitating all entities who contributed to minimising the impact of the cyclone, the Chief Minister detailed the state’s five-point action plan, terming it a successful demonstration of team work and effective use of advanced technologies. Reliance Foundation’s representative N Chitti Babu received the ‘Cyclone Montha Fighter’ commendation along with representatives of other organizations at a state event organized on Saturday.

As part of its efforts during the cyclone, Reliance Foundation reached 1.65 lakh farmers and marine fisherfolk, including many already at sea, with specific information about the cyclone’s approach, wind and sea conditions. This was accompanied by targeted mobile-based advisories to fisherfolk in the cyclone’s path to help them return to the shore and secure their boats, nets, and other assets. To mitigate crop damage, advisories were sent to farmers before and after the storm with crop protection measures.

Precautionary information, including recommendations to evacuate to safer locations, was also disseminated among the wider coastal community through multiple means including on-ground interactions, voice messages and WhatsApp. A toll-free helpline that was operated 24/7 to provide real-time information responded to over 600 calls during October 26 – 28.
Committed to the wellbeing of rural communities across India, Reliance Foundation has been disseminating critical information during emergencies to prevent loss of lives and livelihoods for more than a decade, working closely with multiple stakeholders, including the communities, and leveraging digital technology for common good.
