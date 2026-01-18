AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Lauds Surge in Quantum Skilling Enrolments

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday welcomed the overwhelming response to the state-backed Advanced Quantum Skilling Course, with more than 50,000 learners from Andhra Pradesh enrolling on the NPTEL platform.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Naidu said the milestone puts the state on track to build a pool of one lakh globally benchmarked quantum professionals, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s ambitions in cutting-edge research, innovation and long-term investment.

The course is offered jointly by IIT Madras and IBM Research through NPTEL. It follows directives issued by the Chief Minister in December 2025 to train over 50,000 technology students in quantum technologies and to finalise curricula by January 2026, as part of the vision to develop Andhra Pradesh into a knowledge hub on the lines of an “Amaravati Quantum Valley.”

Naidu said he looked forward to felicitating the gold and silver medallists of the programme, describing them as future global leaders in the quantum domain.

The skilling push is part of a wider roadmap that includes quantum awareness programmes for Classes 7–9, deeper collaborations with leading IITs and industry partners, and plans to enable local manufacturing of quantum computing hardware.

Overview: With over 50,000 NPTEL enrolments already recorded, Andhra Pradesh has emerged at the forefront of India’s quantum education drive, accelerating workforce readiness for next-generation technologies.