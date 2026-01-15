AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Extends Kanuma Greetings

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has conveyed warm Kanuma festival greetings to the people of the state, highlighting the deep cultural and agrarian significance of the harvest celebration.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Kanuma reminds society of the sacred bond between farmers and livestock. He described cattle wealth as the true wealth of the land, inseparable from the lives and livelihoods of farmers. The festival, he noted, teaches the sacred duty of worshipping and caring for livestock, a tradition rooted in respect for nature and rural life.

Emphasising the importance of preserving these values, he expressed hope that farmers would continue to move forward while safeguarding this heritage. He added that when animals and birds are cared for with compassion, nature too responds with kindness, blessing the farmer with abundance and prosperity, echoing the age-old benediction, “Annadata Sukhibhava.”

Concluding his message, the Chief Minister wished that the Kanuma festival brings joy, harmony, and happiness into every household, and that the spirit of the celebration strengthens families and farming communities across the state.