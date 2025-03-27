 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

AP CM Chandrababu Inspects Polavaram Project, Reviews Progress

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
27 March 2025 1:12 PM IST

He first conducted an aerial survey of the project site before meeting with displaced residents to understand their concerns.

AP CM Chandrababu Inspects Polavaram Project, Reviews Progress
x
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the Polavaram Project to assess its progress on Thursday.

Polavaram: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the Polavaram Project to assess its progress on Thursday. He first conducted an aerial survey of the project site before meeting with displaced residents to understand their concerns.

The CM then inspected the ECRF Dam Gap 1 and Coffer Dam works, followed by a review of the diaphragm wall construction. He soght updates from officials and later chaired a review meeting, issuing directives to accelerate the project's completion.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
chandrababu naidu polavaram 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X