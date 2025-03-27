AP CM Chandrababu Inspects Polavaram Project, Reviews Progress

Polavaram: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the Polavaram Project to assess its progress on Thursday. He first conducted an aerial survey of the project site before meeting with displaced residents to understand their concerns.

The CM then inspected the ECRF Dam Gap 1 and Coffer Dam works, followed by a review of the diaphragm wall construction. He soght updates from officials and later chaired a review meeting, issuing directives to accelerate the project's completion.



