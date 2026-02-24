AP CM Calls for Performance-linked Weightage, Monthly Citations for Staff

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to introduce performance-based weightage for employees and institute a system of monthly appreciation letters for those delivering exemplary service.

Chairing a high-level review from the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) and various other departments, the CM stressed that the government’s primary objective was to provide efficient, accessible services to the people. He underlined the need to both motivate underperforming staff and recognise those excelling at the grassroots level.

Senior officials from revenue, roads & buildings, endowments, health, urban development, transport and fire services departments attended the review.

Officials welcomed the proposal, noting that this would be the first time the state formally acknowledges outstanding employees with appreciation letters. Such recognition, they observed, would foster healthy competition and boost morale.

The chief minister said appreciation letters be issued every month to top performers and these be recorded in their personal service registers.

Simultaneously, departments must focus on counseling and motivating employees whose performance falls short, he said.

Reviewing public health infrastructure, Naidu said sanitation be accorded top priority in all hospitals, from PHCs upwards. Outsourcing agencies must be held accountable for lapses in cleanliness. He also called for identifying hospitals that repeatedly fail to maintain hygiene standards.

Administrative officers would be made responsible for ensuring sanitation and availability of medical equipment.

The CM also directed the officials to ensure there is no shortage of doctors in any hospital. The health department must coordinate with district collectors to fill vacancies.

Turning to temples, Naidu observed that while temple staff performance has improved, further enhancement is needed. He emphasized better facilities for devotees while preserving a serene spiritual atmosphere.

The CM called for a “fresh look” for the revenue department, stressing zero corruption and improved public service delivery. “There should be no situation warranting activation of the ACB. Inefficient functioning by tahsildars is not acceptable,” he said.

Naidu noted that efficient deputy tahsildars are being identified and encouraged. With the ongoing re-survey, he said, all land-related disputes must be resolved permanently, preventing recurrence.

Revenue services, especially land-related services, are to be moved towards automation. Strict action will be taken against errant surveyors.

Naidu directed that drinking water supply be safeguarded against contamination. Regular collection and laboratory testing of water samples must be ensured. In areas lacking lab facilities, mobile testing laboratories should be deployed.

ACCIDENT AUDITS: The Chief Minister also called for road accident audits, with preventive measures to be implemented based on audit findings.

Highlighting the government’s increasing reliance on technology in governance, he said greater public awareness was needed regarding services delivered digitally. A special action plan involving Mee Seva centres, DWCRA groups and the Planning Department should be prepared to promote both online and offline digital literacy.

Referring to his recent participation in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Naidu asked officials to study showcased technologies and prepare an implementation roadmap for seven MoUs signed by the state. Senior officials from municipal administration, health, commercial taxes, IT and industries departments were asked to focus on execution.