AP CM Calls For Hassle-Free Supply Of Urea To Farmers

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to ensure hassle-free supply of urea to the farmers as the state is currently having adequate 80,503 metric tonnes of stocks. More urea packs would arrive soon.

Naidu chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the stocks of urea, purchase of onions, the health situation in Turakapalem village, the diseases affecting the coffee plantations etc at the Real Time Governance Society here on Monday.

Maintaining that AP is having adequate stocks of urea in all the districts now, the chief minister called for proper supply of urea to the farmers. He said the farmers should not be facing any problem anywhere in this connection. He said an additional consignment of 23,592 metric tonnes of urea would arrive in the state in the next 10 days.

The CM telephoned Union fertilizers minister JP Nadda during the review meeting and sought allocation of seven rakes of urea in the ship reaching Kakinada shore on Monday. The minister responded positively and issued an order for an additional allocation of 50,000 metric tonnes of urea.

The CM asked the officials to formulate plans for supply of urea to the farmers for the upcoming rabi season. Agriculture officials must make a field visit and give an assurance to the farmers on the supply of urea to them, he said.

He also wanted officials to ensure that the farmers and the tenant farmers do not resort to panic buying of urea, fearing non-availability. There must be efforts to avoid its hoarding or diversion to black market, as fertilizers are among the essential commodities.

Naidu slammed those who were resorting to a “misinformation campaign” on shortage of urea, with political motives. He called for an awareness drive on usage of requisite quantities only, so as to avoid excessive use of urea beyond requirement.

The CM called for wide publicity to the scheme wherein farmers are be provided with subsidy as an incentive for bringing down the use of fertilizers.

He also held a review on providing support price for onions in Kurnool market and said a quintal of onions should be sold at not less than Rs 1,200. He called for providing farmers with godowns and cold storage facilities.

Naidu enquired about an incident wherein a person carrying a pesticide container tried to end his life at Kodumuru in Kurnool district. Officials said an inquiry was ordered to ascertain facts.

CM also called for measures to tackle pests affecting the coffee plantations in Araku. Officials said they had removed pest-hit plantations in about 60 acres and that efforts were on to remove plantations in 20 more acres.

On the health condition of the people in Turakapalem village in Guntur district, Naidu inquired about the ongoing health survey and asked officials to find out the root cause of the disease and take it as a case study to initiate measures in advance to avoid such issues in other parts of the state.

Naidu proposed a review every week on how various government departments were providing citizen services. These services must be on satisfactory levels, he said, and asked some departments that were not up to the mark to improve their performance.