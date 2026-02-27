AP CM Backs Interlinking of Rivers To Ensure Water Security

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday declared that interlinking of rivers is key to resolving long-standing water disputes and securing Andhra Pradesh’s future.

Speaking during the discussion on Budget allocations for the irrigation sector in State Legislative Assembly, the CM disclosed that the state government would soon unveil a comprehensive blueprint for completion of AP’s pending irrigation projects. He reaffirmed the coalition government’s commitment to ensuring water security across all regions of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu underscored that water security is pivotal for attracting investments and accelerating industrial growth. In this context, he stressed that plans are being made for interlinking rivers from Vamsadhara to Penna to guarantee equitable water throughout the state.

The Chief Minister disclosed that nearly Rs 20,000 crore have been spent on the irrigation sector over the past 20 months. As a result, water has successfully reached the Paramasamudram tank in Kuppam through the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi canal.

Asserting that several key irrigation initiatives had been conceptualised and developed during the Telugu Desam rule, Naidu pointed out that the Telugu Ganga project, Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi, and Handri Neeva projects had been launched during the tenure of former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao to address the chronic water scarcity in Rayalaseema.

The CM said about 100 TMC feet of water had been supplied to Rayalaseema through the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project. He assured that the Veligonda Project would be completed to benefit Markapuram and Prakasam districts. He reiterated that the Polavaram Project would be completed before the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027. He said the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme will be completed to supply water to the upland areas of Krishna and Eluru districts.

Naidu stated that 793 TMC feet of water is currently available in various reservoirs across the state. Efforts are being made to ensure water supply for paddy transplantation from May 15, he maintained.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s progress in agricultural water management, the Chief Minister said the state ranks first in the country in micro-irrigation coverage. Measures initiated to strengthen water security have led to groundwater levels rising to 7.3 metres, leading to savings of ₹91 crore in power consumption, he claimed.

Asserting that there would be no loss to any region through the proposed linking of the Polavaram and Nallamala Sagar systems, Chandrababu Naidu said surplus Godavari waters that are currently flowing into the sea will be harnessed for productive use. He asserted that both the Telugu states will benefit from such initiatives.