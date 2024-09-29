CM Naidu appreciates Army’s flood relief operations in Vijayawada, Kakinada

Hyderabad: Major General Rakesh Manocha, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the AP Secretariat.



They discussed the recent flood relief operations successfully conducted by the Indian Army Columns at Vijayawada and Kakinada. Naidu has complimented the efforts of the flood relief columns of the Indian Army in Budameru canal breach relief operations in Vijayawada.

The State administration requisitioned the Indian army support after which the army columns immediately jumped into action and were involved on a war footing in filling the breach of the Budameru canal which happened due to heavy rainfall during end of August this year, leading to heavy inundation and grave threat to the residents of Vijayawada town.

Naidu also appreciated the medical aid and relief provided by these columns amidst the crisis thereby providing a credible and timely relief to victims. He lauded the efforts of army columns which were requisitioned for similar relief operations at Kakinada during these heavy rains.

Naidu urged for the continued contribution of the Indian army in future eventualities.

During the meeting, the General Officer Commanding raised concerns regarding ex-servicemen’s welfare in the State, and the Chief Minister responded with a positive commitment to address these issues. He met the Managing Director of AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) and was briefed at the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) regarding the mechanisms set up to deal with various disasters.

Following the meeting, Rakesh visited and inspected Unit Run Canteen, ECHS Polyclinic and Army Recruiting Office at Guntur. He also interacted with the ex-servicemen and assuaged their concerns.