AP: CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia For Families of Markapuram Bus Mishap Victims

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost lives in the bus accident near Rayavaram in Markapuram district. He also directed that Rs 2 lakh each be paid to those who sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

The State Cabinet, which met on Thursday, expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the accident and conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and to closely monitor their recovery. He also directed ministers and officials to extend all necessary support to the affected families.

Emphasizing the need to prevent such incidents in the future, the Chief Minister called for coordinated efforts among the Transport Department, Roads & Buildings Department, Police, and Health Department. He stressed the importance of implementing effective safety measures to avoid recurrence of such accidents.

The Chief Minister further ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the Rayavaram accident and directed that appropriate action be taken based on the findings.

It may be noted over the directions if Chief Minister, Home Minister V Anita, Minister for Transport M Ramprasad Reddy and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta immediately rushed to the accident spot to take up relief measures.