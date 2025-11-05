AP CID to Submit Parakamani Theft Inquiry Report to High Court by Dec. 2

TIRUPATI: AP Crime Investigation Department (CID) director general Ravi Shankar Ayyanar assured that its inquiry report into hasty closure of the case involving the theft of foreign currency from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Parakamani will be submitted to the Andhra Pradesh High Court by December 2, as directed by the highest court of the state.

He expressed confidence that the CID would complete its investigation within the deadline stipulated by the High Court, “presenting a comprehensive account of its findings.”

Addressing media in Tirupati on Wednesday, the CID director general (DG) explained that a 20-member team has been stationed in the temple town, with its office at the Padmavathi Guest House. The CID team will examine overall functioning of the Parakamani and roles of the then TTD officials, trust board members, police personnel and Parakamani workers, apart from the supervisory involvement of the Pedda Jeeyar Mutt in the case.

Ayyanar disclosed that five separate teams have been formed to look into the Parakamani procedures, administrative oversight, property transactions, CCTV evidence and financial records. “The teams are verifying income statements, bank accounts and property details of those linked to the case to determine whether any assets disproportionate to their known sources of income have been acquired with the proceeds of the theft,” the DG stated.

Referring to the prime accused C.V. Ravi Kumar, an employee of the Jeeyar Mutt associated with TTD since 1980, Ayyanar revealed that Ravi Kumar is believed to be hiding in Hyderabad. Efforts are underway to trace him. “CID is verifying the properties Ravi Kumar offered to donate to TTD, which the Jeeyar Mutt estimated at about ₹14 crore. But their market value is nearly ₹40 crore,” Ayyanar pointed out.

The Parakamani theft case dates back to March 2023, when Ravi Kumar got caught on camera stealing foreign currency, later determined to be $920. Further checks of CCTV footage revealed repeated thefts amounting to more than $11,000. Although a charge sheet had been filed at that time, the case had later been settled in the Lok Adalat after the Jeeyar Mutt employee donated several immovable properties to TTD.

Subsequently, the High Court observed that the donation had been accepted without a trust board resolution. Further, some criminal charges normal in such a case had not been pressed in the case. As such, the High Court directed simultaneous investigations by both the CID and the ACB.

DG Ayyanar has asked people to share any relevant information in this regard by calling 94407 00921 or on website adgcid@ap.gov.in.