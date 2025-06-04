AP CID Releases List of Eligible Candidates for Home Guard Recruitment

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) has released a list of eligible candidates for 28 Home Guard positions (Voluntary Service) under Category-B – Technical and Other Trades.

Out of 12,569 applications received, 7,684 have been shortlisted for the next phase, which includes Physical Measurement Tests and verification of original certificates, scheduled to begin on June 9, 2025.

The tests and verifications will be conducted at the Parade Grounds of the 6th Battalion in Mangalagiri, Guntur district, starting at 6:00 a.m., as per the schedule posted on the official CID AP website.

Candidates are required to attend the verification with the necessary original documents. As per the notification, the minimum height requirement is 160 cm for men and 150 cm for women, with a 5 cm relaxation applicable only to ST women. Candidates who fail to meet the height requirements or do not bring the original certificates on the scheduled date will be disqualified.

The CID has advised applicants to regularly visit its website for updates and further instructions regarding the recruitment process.