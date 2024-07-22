AP: Chinturu received 40 cms of rainfall

Visakhapatnam: Chinturu in ASR district received the highest rainfall of this season recording 40 cms of rain which it received from July 18 to till date. Similarly, Maredumalli received 33 cms, Munchingput 29.6 cms, Rampachodavaram 23.8 cms and VR Puram 22.4 cms.



Meanwhile, the low pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood now lay over East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southeastwards with height. Under the influence of the system north coastal Andhra Pradesh strong surface winds with speed 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over north and south coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema