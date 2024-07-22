Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

AP: Chinturu received 40 cms of rainfall

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
22 July 2024 4:55 PM GMT
AP: Chinturu received 40 cms of rainfall
x
Chinturu received 40 cms of rainfall. (Photo: DC)

Visakhapatnam: Chinturu in ASR district received the highest rainfall of this season recording 40 cms of rain which it received from July 18 to till date. Similarly, Maredumalli received 33 cms, Munchingput 29.6 cms, Rampachodavaram 23.8 cms and VR Puram 22.4 cms.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood now lay over East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southeastwards with height. Under the influence of the system north coastal Andhra Pradesh strong surface winds with speed 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over north and south coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Chintur ASR District Andhra Pradesh Rainfall 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick