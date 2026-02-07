AP: Chief Secretary Asks DISCOMs to Fast-track RDSS Works

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand has directed State power distribution companies (DISCOMs) to expedite loss reduction works under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), stressing that a measurable reduction in Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses is critical for the financial sustainability of power utilities.

During a virtual review meeting held on Saturday at the Chief Secretary’s camp office, Vijayanand reviewed progress reports presented by the chairmen and managing directors of the three DISCOMs — L. Siva Sankar (APSPDCL), I. Prudhvi Tej (APEPDCL) and P. Pulla Reddy (APCPDCL).

The Chief Secretary said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, the State government is prioritising RDSS implementation to ensure the financial viability of DISCOMs, reduce AT&C losses and provide a reliable power supply.

“Emphasis is being laid on feeder segregation, conductor replacement, distribution transformer (DTR) augmentation, feeder bifurcation and the adoption of modern distribution infrastructure,” he said.

Progress reports showed varying completion levels across the DISCOMs. APSPDCL has completed 1,572 of the 3,015 targeted feeders, achieving 52 per cent completion. APEPDCL reported 57 per cent completion in feeder segregation, with 564 of 994 feeders completed, and has also executed underground cable works worth ₹273.32 crore. APCPDCL reported 66 per cent completion, with 573 of 862 feeders completed.

The Chief Secretary instructed officials to address issues related to billing and claim processing and to conduct regular reviews at the circle and division levels. He stressed that effective loss reduction is essential to ensure reliable power supply and the long-term financial health of the DISCOMs.