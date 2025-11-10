AP Chambers Welcomes Release Of Food Processing Incentives

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) welcomed the state government's release of long-pending incentives for the food processing sector, benefiting 222 industrial units across Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement issued on Monday, AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao expressed gratitude to the chief minister for addressing the pending incentives, calling the move a boost for investor confidence in the state.

"The food processing sector is one of the top potential growth areas in Andhra Pradesh, offering vast opportunities for value addition, exports, and large-scale employment generation," the statement said. AP Chambers noted it has been actively promoting the sector for the past decade.

The industry body estimates that the food processing sector has the potential to attract investments worth Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 crore over the next three to four years, which would generate employment opportunities and ensure balanced regional development across the state.

"The release of these incentives will boost investor confidence, expedite new project execution, and strengthen the entire food value chain from farm to market," AP Chambers said in its statement.

The federation extended its appreciation to Minister for Industries and Commerce T.G. Bharath, principal secretary Chiranjivi Chowdary, and Dr Sekhar Babu, CEO of Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society, for their proactive leadership and continuous support to the industry.

AP Chambers particularly praised the state government's recently unveiled Food Processing Policy 2024–29, describing it as a "forward-looking and investor-friendly framework" that will enhance Andhra Pradesh's competitiveness as a national hub for agro- and food-based industries.