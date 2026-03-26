AP Chambers Welcomes APERC Tariff Order, Seeks Net Metering Reforms

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has welcomed the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (APERC) tariff order for 2026–27, describing it as balanced and forward-looking.

AP Chambers executive vice-president B. Raja Sekhar said the order protects consumers while supporting industry and the power sector.

The Federation highlighted key features, including no tariff hike across categories, removal of true-up charges, reduction in commercial tariffs, continued support for agriculture and weaker sections, and measures to bridge DISCOM revenue gaps. It said tariff stability would boost investor confidence, ease of doing business and industrial growth.

AP Chambers also appreciated the rationalisation of tariff categories and the focus on renewable energy, including support for solar manufacturing and continuation of the green power category.

However, it urged the state government and APERC to increase the net metering cap from 500 kW to at least 1,000 kW to promote rooftop solar adoption and attract investment, particularly in the MSME sector.