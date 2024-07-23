AP Chambers Welcomes 2024–25 Union Budget

Vijayawada: AP Chambers on Tuesday welcomed the Union Budget 2024–25 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament on Tuesday.

Chambers’ president Potluri Bhaskara Rao congratulated Sitharaman for presenting the union budget for a record seventh time.

“The Indian economy has been on a growth pattern for the past few years. Even the income tax and GST collections have been increasing steadily. The union government has focused on important areas, such as agriculture and allied fields, employment generation, skilling, infrastructure, education and health,” he stated.

Bhaskara Rao pointed out that for the first time since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the state has found a mention in the union budget. He said Rs 15,000 crores have been allocated for the development of the Capital City and Polavaram project. Financial support has been announced for the development of three backward districts in north Andhra, along with Prakasam and Rayalaseema districts.

AP Chambers’ treasurer S. Akkaiah Naidu said, “We have been waiting for the past 10 years to hear allocations for Andhra Pradesh. It has happened only this year.”

AP Chambers’ general secretary B. Raja Sekhar said the union government has given importance to the development of the rural economy by announcing Rs 2.66 lakh crore for developing rural infrastructure, apart from Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors.