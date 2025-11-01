AP Chambers Urges Uniform Holiday Schedule Across Departments

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has urged the State government to rationalise and synchronise holiday schedules across various departments and Acts to ensure uniformity and improve ease of doing business.

AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said that in a representation submitted to Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, the organisation pointed out that different departments — including the Labour Department (under the Shops and Establishments Act), Factories Act, General Administration Department (for government offices), and the Reserve Bank of India (under the Negotiable Instruments Act) — issue separate holiday lists, creating confusion and operational disruptions.

The Federation noted that the lack of uniformity in holidays causes difficulties for industries, businesses, and financial institutions, particularly MSMEs and service sectors that rely on consistent banking and logistics operations.

It proposed the creation of a unified State Holiday Calendar, applicable across all departments, with limited sector-specific variations. The Chamber also suggested categorising holidays into mandatory national, optional, and sector-specific classes, rationalising the total number of holidays, and publishing a consolidated list on a digital portal for public access and transparency.

Bhaskara Rao said that such a move would significantly enhance ease of doing business and improve productivity across Andhra Pradesh.