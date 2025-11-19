AP Chambers Urges State Govt To Clear Incentive Dues

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation has welcomed the state government’s Escrow mechanism for release of incentives and hoped it would enhance transparency, ensure timely disbursement and strengthen industry trust.

Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said, “We congratulate the government for the outstanding success of the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam. The summit set a new benchmark with high-quality, serious and pre-vetted MoUs, signalling a strong resurgence of investor confidence in the state, he said.

He said, “The Chambers reiterates that MSMEs are the backbone of Andhra Pradesh’s industrial ecosystem. To effectively address unemployment and promote rural development, the government must place greater focus on nurturing and scaling MSMEs. Immediate attention is needed to reduce power and logistics costs, which affect competitiveness for small industries.

Welcoming the Escrow mechanism for release of incentives, Bhaskara Rao said, “The Chambers urges the government to clear all pending incentive dues, which will boost the confidence of existing industries and attract new entrepreneurs, particularly in alignment with the state’s visionary ‘One Entrepreneur, One Family’ mission.”

Rao said several members of the AP Chambers signed MoUs in sectors such as food processing, aqua, textiles, automobiles, tourism & hospitality, and MSMEs. AP Chambers anticipates that over 50 per cent of the total commitments — amounting to Rs 13 lakh crore, would materialise into grounded investments, contributing significantly to AP’s economic growth, he said.