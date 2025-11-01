AP Chambers To Offer Free Jute Bag-Making Training For Women

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers), in collaboration with Aparna Jute Creations, has announced a free jute bag-making training programme for women, commencing on November 3.

AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao called upon women to utilise the 21-day programme to enhance their skills for self-employment and become self-reliant entrepreneurs, while supporting environmentally sustainable livelihoods.

With the growing emphasis on reducing plastic use and the rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives, organisers said the training would help participants tap into the expanding jute products market. Classes will be held daily from 9 am to 5 pm, and participants will receive comprehensive guidance beyond manufacturing skills. The sessions will also cover entrepreneurship development, MSME schemes, government subsidies, and bank loan procedures to help women establish independent units.

Bhaskara Rao called upon women to use this opportunity to enhance their skills and become self-reliant entrepreneurs. For registration, interested participants may contact 94908 80172.