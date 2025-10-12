AP Chambers Seeks Vijayawada–Dubai Flights, Air Cargo Terminal

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation has conveyed its sincere thanks to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu for securing direct air connectivity between Vijayawada and Singapore.

AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said the organisation had been pursuing this connectivity for the past four to five years, and the long-awaited development would greatly strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s links with South Asia and the Asia-Pacific region. He said it would benefit trade, NRIs, business travellers and tourists, while also giving a strong impetus to the Amaravati Capital Region’s growth and investment prospects.

The AP Chambers further emphasised the need to establish direct Vijayawada–Dubai connectivity, which is crucial for ensuring seamless access to the USA, Europe and Africa through Dubai’s international aviation hub. This, Bhaskara Rao noted, would open new avenues for exports, tourism and global business linkages for the state.

To fully leverage these international connections, the Chambers urged the establishment of an international air cargo terminal at Vijayawada Airport, along with a notified Customs centre to handle export and import consignments. Bhaskara Rao expressed concern that, at present, the absence of such a facility forces exporters to route cargo through Hyderabad or Bengaluru airports, adding unnecessary time and cost burdens.

The Chambers also highlighted the need for infrastructure support such as cold storage and temperature-controlled logistics, which are essential for the export of perishable goods, food processing items, shrimp, flowers and pharmaceuticals.