AP Chambers Seeks Quadrupling Of Duvvada–Nidadavole Railway Line

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has urged the railways to sanction the quadrupling of the Duvvada–Nidadavole railway line to support freight movement and industrial growth in the region.

In a letter to Narendra A. Patil, Divisional Railway Manager of the Vijayawada Division, AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao and general secretary B. Raja Sekhar highlighted the significance of Duvvada Railway Station, located in Visakhapatnam city—home to the SEZ, Med Tech Zone, Vizag Steel Plant, Bulk Drug Park, and various other industries.

They pointed out that the proposed ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel Plant in Anakapalli and multiple agricultural and industrial activities along the Duvvada–Nidadavole stretch make it a critical corridor. The area also serves as an aqua hub with widespread cultivation of coconut, palm, and paddy, much of which is exported.

Bhaskara Rao noted that the upcoming Petrochemical Complexes in Kakinada, Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Duvvada–Anakapalli, and refineries in the region make the need for a fourth line urgent. “The proposed railway line can serve as a Dedicated Freight Corridor, ensuring faster and more cost-effective goods transport compared to roads,” he said.

He added that enhancing cargo-handling capacity would boost revenue for the Vijayawada Division.