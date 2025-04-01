AP Chambers requests Emirates for direct Vijayawada-Dubai flight

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has formally requested Emirates to introduce a direct flight between Vijayawada and Dubai.

In this regard, AP Chambers’ president Potluri Bhaskara Rao wrote a letter to Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Group, highlighting the increasing demand for seamless connectivity between Vijayawada and Dubai.

Bhaskara Rao underlined that AP Chambers has been advocating for a direct flight for over five years, citing the substantial demand for international connectivity from the region. He said a team from Emirates recently conducted a feasibility study at the Vijayawada International Airport. It is reportedly satisfied with the airport's technical capabilities.

In his letter, the AP Chambers’ president explained that Vijayawada is a key economic hub of Andhra Pradesh. It has witnessed a significant growth in trade, tourism and industrial activity. It is a major centre for agriculture, food processing, textiles, auto components, and industrial exports. Its international airport serves the capital region of Andhra Pradesh, encompassing Vijayawada, Amaravati and Guntur, with a catchment population of approximately 20 million. Additionally, around 500,000 non-resident Indians (NRIs) from Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Godavari districts frequently travel to the Middle East, Europe and the US, often transiting through other Indian cities due to the absence of a direct flight.

Bhaskar Rao pointed out that currently, passengers from Andhra Pradesh must endure long layovers in Hyderabad, Bangalore, or Chennai to reach Dubai and other international destinations.“A direct flight will strengthen business and trade ties between Andhra Pradesh and the Middle East, further promoting investment and commercial collaborations,” Bhaskar Rao added.