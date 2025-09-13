AP Chambers Presents Business Excellence Awards 2025

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) presented Business Excellence Awards 2025 to 14 companies / entrepreneurs on Friday.

According to AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao, following are the awards: Best Start-up of the Year: Vepuri Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Best Company of the Year in Automobiles: Avera AI Mobility Pvt. Ltd., Best MSME Company of the Year (Micro & Small): Fresh Bowl Horticulture Pvt. Ltd., Best MSME Company of the Year (Medium): Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd., Best Company of the Year (Large): Maa Mahamaya Industries Ltd., Best Company of the Year in Exports: Jyothi Granite Exports India Pvt. Ltd., and Best Company of the Year in Food Processing: Paramesu Biotech Ltd.



Best Company of the Year Tourism & Hospitality: Sunray Resorts Pvt. Ltd., Best Company of the Year in Textiles: Mohan Spintex India Ltd., Best Company of the Year in Logistics: Sarath Chatterjee & Co. Visakhapatnam Pvt. Ltd. (Bothra Group), Best Company of the Year in Infrastructure & Real Estate: KMV Spaces LLP, Best Company of the Year in Circular Economy (Waste Management & Recycling): Holocene Eco Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Best CSR Initiative of the Year: Deepak Nexgen Feeds Pvt. Ltd., and Best Women Entrepreneur of the Year: P. Ramani, Proprietor of Ravus Security & House Keeping Agency



Bhaskara Rao said the special Life-time Achievement Award in memory of Late Ramoji Rao, Founder of Eenadu Group and Margadarisi Chit Fund, has gone to Challa Rajendra Prasad, Executive Chairman of CCL Products (India) Ltd.



Ministers T.G. Bharath, Kondapalli Srinivas and Kollu Ravindra, and MP Kesineni Sivinath presented the awards and congratulated all the awards winners.

They commended AP Chambers for organising such a grand event for recognising the remarkable achievements and contributions of entrepreneurs and companies in Andhra Pradesh.