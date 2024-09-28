AP Chambers of Commerce thanks govt for granting industry status to tourism sector

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the significant announcements made during Tourism Day, including the granting of industry status to the tourism sector. They described this as a momentous step that they have advocated for over the past five years, which will stimulate growth and investment in tourism, vital for the state's economy.

In a release issued by the AP Chambers of Commerce on Saturday, the organisation thanked the state government for permitting eateries and restaurants to operate until midnight, enhancing the dining experience for both locals and tourists and positively contributing to the tourism landscape in the state.

The commerce body further urged the State Government, which is set to announce a new Tourism Policy on 15 October, to include an attractive beverage and liquor policy. Such a policy would not only appeal to foreign visitors but also attract tourists from other states, making the destinations even more appealing.

Additionally, the government has been urged to focus on developing Buddhist circuits and to work towards securing World Heritage status for significant sites such as Lepakshi, Gandikota Grand Canyon & Fort, and Belum Caves.

Moreover, the state government should introduce an attractive and exclusive ‘Beach Shacks Policy’ for the entire coastline, covering the nine erstwhile districts from Srikakulam to Nellore. The proposed policy should address critical issues such as CRZ/CZMA regulations, clean beaches, waste disposal, and a Code of Conduct for responsible tourism practices, promoting sustainable beach tourism in the state.