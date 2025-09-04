AP Chambers Hails New GST Reforms

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has welcomed the landmark GST reforms announced by the Government of India, calling it a long-awaited step that directly benefits the common man and businesses alike. AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskar Rao said that they had been advocating GST rationalization into two slabs for the past 3–4 years, and this reform this reform will now provide a significant boost to most sectors in Andhra Pradesh, particularly MSMEs that have been under stress in recent years due to high costs, demand slowdown, and global tariff impacts.

Bhaskar Rao stated that the reform offers them much-needed relief and new opportunities for growth, while also marking an important step forward for industry, trade, and citizens. He said, “AP Chambers congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the GST Council for their transformative leadership in introducing next-generation GST reforms. By reducing taxes on essentials like food, education, healthcare, and agriculture, this move will ease the burden on households, improve affordability, and raise living standards.”

Bhaskara Rao further stated that from agriculture to industry, most sectors in Andhra Pradesh are set to benefit through reduced tax burdens and improved competitiveness. He hailed that the simplified two-slab structure will not only widen GST adoption, particularly in the unorganized sector, but also curb evasion and strengthen compliance. He further hailed that at the same time, streamlined procedures will ease doing business by lowering costs, minimizing litigation, and bringing greater clarity to the tax system, while ensuring steady growth in GST collections over the long term.

Rao sought that AP Chambers further recommends reducing GST on fruit pulp-based carbonated drinks to 5% as a step toward promoting horticulture and supporting farmers.