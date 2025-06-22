AP: Centuries-Old Nagalingeswara Swamy Temple Unearthed on Penna River Bank

Nellore: A centuries-old Shaivite shrine—Nagalingeswara Swamy Temple—has been unearthed near Perumallapadu village in Chejerla mandal on the banks of the Penna River. The temple, buried under sand mounds for decades, has begun resurfacing due to natural changes and local efforts since 2020.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy visited the site on Saturday, accompanied by officials and local leaders. Archaeology department experts estimate the temple to be between 200 and 300 years old, dating it to the 19th century.

Minister Anam described the rediscovery as a proud moment for Telugu heritage. “This temple is a reflection of our rich spiritual culture. Its rediscovery is a joy for the entire district,” he said.

He assured that the Endowments Department would undertake preservation and restoration efforts. Local residents have expressed willingness to support ritual and structural revival. The minister said he would consult senior officials to initiate the process soon.