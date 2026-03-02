AP, Centre Monitor Safety of Telugu NRIs Amid Gulf Tensions

Vijayawada: Amid rising tensions in the Gulf region following reported attacks involving Iran, Israel and the United States, the Andhra Pradesh government and the Centre are closely monitoring the safety of Telugu-speaking residents abroad, particularly in Gulf nations.

Minister for NRI Empowerment Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas on Saturday urged Andhra Pradesh residents living in Gulf countries not to panic, assuring that the state government is in constant coordination with the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) to ensure their safety and well-being. Acting on the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, he said all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard state residents overseas.

The minister said there was no cause for concern for students, employees, tourists and other citizens from Andhra Pradesh residing in Gulf nations. He advised them to remain calm until normalcy is restored, clarifying that temporary flight disruptions were due to airspace restrictions and were expected to ease shortly.

AP residents facing any difficulty were advised to contact the AP Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) helpline numbers — +91 85000 27678 and +91 0863 2340678 — or visit apnrts.ap.gov.in for assistance. He also appealed to AP citizens residing in Iran and Israel to register with the respective Indian Embassies and remain in constant touch with officials, while avoiding areas witnessing tension and relying only on verified information.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu personally reviewed the situation concerning Telugu nationals in Bahrain, where nearly 50,000 people from the state are estimated to be working across various sectors. Many of them hail from Narsipatnam and surrounding areas.

The Speaker spoke to NRI Setty Satish, a native of Natavaram currently residing in Bahrain, to assess the ground situation and the safety of Telugu residents. He urged expatriates to strictly follow advisories issued by local authorities and remain in safe locations.

Ayyanna Patrudu assured Telugu NRIs that the state government stands firmly behind them and said assistance would be extended through the APNRT Society in case of emergencies. He added that if the situation worsens, the matter would be taken up with the Union government to ensure timely relief and, if required, facilitate the safe return of Telugu nationals.