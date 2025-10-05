AP: Central, State Ministers Visit Flood-Affected Areas

Visakhapatnam: Central and state ministers visited the flood-affected areas of Srikakulam district on Saturday. Around 53 villages in 11 mandals located on either side of Vamasadhara and Nagavali rivers have been affected by floods during the last two days following a deep depression in north Bay of Bengal.

The ministers inspected fields of paddy, vegetables, banana and coconut, which have suffered due to heavy rains and strong winds. They also witnessed roads and canal bunds damaged in several villages, which have affected communication.

Visakhapatnam: Union civil aviation minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu directed officials to take immediate measures to fill the river bund breaches at Tungatampara village in Hiramandalam. He interacted with villagers and assured them all help from the government.

State agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu directed officials to enumerate the loss of crops and damage to assets like houses, roads and electric poles. Outflows at Gotta barrage reached 1,04,891 cusecs on Friday night, but started receding during the early hours of Saturday. A report said Nagavali River is still in spate and a bus going to Tadivalasa from Srikakulam got trapped in floodwaters at the Boddepalli underpass in Sigadam mandal. A JCB pulled out the bus. All the bus passengers are safe.

Medical and Health officials have started medical camps at Penugotivada, Maathala, Nivagam, Kuntibadra and Jilledupeta. They are creating awareness among people about being wary of seasonal diseases. Staff of the other departments, including Panchayatraj have launched massive sanitary measures in the flood-affected villages.

District collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar directed officials to ensure supply of safe drinking water, particularly in Srikakulam city. People heaved a sigh of relief when floodwaters in Vamsadhara River started receding on Saturday.