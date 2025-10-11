AP: CBI Court Issues Directions to Submit Report on Ayesha Meera’s Murder Case by Oct 31

Vijayawada: The CBI special court has directed the CBI officials on Friday to submit their report by October 31 with regard to the murder of B.Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera.

Ayesha Meera’s father filed a memo in the court stating that they had not received any report related to the case so far even as it directed the CBI officials to submit their report by October 10. Accordingly, the court reviewed the matter and issued fresh orders directing the CBI officials to submit its report by the end of October.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Meera’s parents informed the court that they could raise objections only after receiving the two FIRs, DNA samples and statements of the witnesses in the case from the CBI.

Two die in motorcycle accident on Tirupati Garuda Varadhi

Tirupati: Two young men have died after their motorcycle crashed into the safety wall of the Garuda Varadhi flyover near Lakshmi Puram Circle in Tirupati on Friday. The vehicle lost control, hit the safety barrier and both the men fell from a height of nearly 50 feet, succumbing to their injuries on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Kanishk, 22, from Kandulavaripalle, Chandragiri mandal, and Kamineni Vasthava, 22, from Kotala, Chandragiri mandal. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Red sanders smuggler booked under PD Act DC CORRESPONDENT ANANTAPUR, OCT. 10 Kadapa police have arrested interstate red sanders smuggler Eragam Reddy of Pullampet in Duvvur mandal of Kadapa district under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act on Friday. Kadapa SP Nachiket Viswanath said Eragam Reddy has 128 cases pending against him, including 90 involving smuggling of red sanders. District police have already arrested him thrice under the PD Act, but he has continued his activities of smuggling red sanders within and outside India. Following this, district police recommended to district collector Sreedhar Cherukuri that Eragam Reddy be again arrested under the PD Act to check his smuggling activities.

Main accused in spurious liquor case taken into custody by excise sleuths

Vijayawada: In a major development in the spurious liquor case, excise sleuths reportedly took the main accused, Addepalli Janardhan Rao, into custody when he arrived from South Africa at Vijayawada airport here on Friday.

Rao is being questioned to find out more details about his involvement in the case at the Bhavanipuram excise station.

Rao is the main accused in the spurious liquor case at Mulakalacheruvu in Annamayya district, and earlier, the excise authorities carried out raids and seized liquor bottles and machinery used for labelling and sealing the bottles. Based on preliminary inquiry, Rao and others were involved in the manufacture of spurious liquor using spirit, blend and caramel at Mulakalacheruvu and supplied it to several parts of the state, and some stocks of such liquor were stored in rented accommodation at Ibrahimpatnam. They were seized, and so far. 10 suspects in the case have been arrested, and spurious liquor worth `1.75 crore has been seized.

Robbery goes wrong, 4 held

Visakhapatnam: A youngster’s attempt to stage a robbery at his own house backfired after Vizag police cracked the case and arrested him along with his three friends.

The case was initially treated as a violent robbery after three masked men broke into a house in Indiranagar, Kancharapalem, on October 5, assaulted a woman and a youth, tied them up and escaped with gold, cash and a car. However, the investigation revealed it was an inside job.

The accused were identified as Dharmala Krishnakanth, 19, the mastermind and his friends P. Pramod Kumar, 30, Sk. Abhishek, 21, and A. Satya Surya Kumar, 24. Police recovered `2.1 lakh, 120 grams of gold, and the stolen car.

Vizag Police Commissioner Dr Shankha Brata Bagchi said Krishnakanth, son of a civil contractor, had incurred heavy losses in online trading and plotted the fake robbery to clear his debts. After his father left for Hyderabad, he and his friends staged the break-in, assaulting him and tying him alongside his grandmother to avoid suspicion.

The police traced the car to Marikavalasa, detained the suspects, and during interrogation, they confessed.

Unidentified person beaten up at GGH

Kakinada: A stranger was thrashed and handed over to the police at the General Hospital last night after attendants and security personnel suspected he had come to abduct infants from the gynaecology ward.

However, hospital authorities later clarified that the man was mentally unstable and had been wandering around unknowingly.

Lover, wife arrested for killing husband in Chittoor

Tirupati: Police have arrested a lover and a woman for allegedly murdering her husband at Santapeta in Chittoor town on October 6. Initially, a case of suicide had been registered. But Chittoor police changed the section following post-mortem findings and further investigations.

According to police, B. Venkatesh had grown suspicious of his second wife Tulasi Muniyamma (22) after learning about her relationship with R. Suresh (23). This led to frequent quarrels between the couple. On October 6, when Venkatesh had been asleep at home, Tulasi and Suresh strangled him with a rope and tried to make it appear as a suicide.

However, acting on the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Chittoor II Town Police registered a case. Following investigations under the supervision of DSP T. Sainath, police arrested both Tulasi and Suresh on Thursday and produced them on Friday before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Chittoor SP Tushar Doodi appreciated the swift action of the police.

Inter-state burglar arrested

In another case, Chittoor II Town police arrested interstate burglar H. Hanumanthappa (27) of Bellary district in Karnataka. They recovered from him stolen gold jewellery weighing 210 grams, ₹2 lakh cash, and a two-wheeler, all valued at around ₹28 lakh.

Hanumanthappa’s arrest follows a theft of gold ornaments and cash on September 30 from a house in Ramnagar Colony. The accused, known for operating alone, targeted locked houses at night. Based on technical surveillance, police arrested Hanumanthappa near BANS Hotel in Chittoor.

Police said Hanumanthappa is involved in several burglary cases across Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Excise names 7 more accused in Mulakalacheruvu fake liquor case DC CORRESPONDENT TIRUPATI, OCT. 10 With emergence of new evidence, the Excise department in Annamayya district has added seven more individuals as accused in the Mulakalacheruvu fake liquor case. A memo to this effect has been filed in the Thamballapalle court, officials said. With the inclusion of new names, the total number of accused in the case has gone up to 21.

Suspended Telugu Desam Party leader D. Jayachandra Reddy has been listed as Accused No. 17, while his brother-in-law Giridhar Reddy is Accused No. 18. The racket, which first came to light in Mulakalacheruvu, involved large-scale production of fake liquor by mixing rectified spirits, malt and caramel. The accused transported this concoction to Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district for bottling and packaging under labels of popular liquor brands. Raids at the Mulakalacheruvu unit and godowns in Ibrahimpatnam have led to seizure of sealing machines, hologram stickers, and packaging cartons resembling those used by genuine liquor companies. Investigators believe the counterfeit liquor network, led by main accused Addepalli Janardhan Rao, functioned with the help of his brother Addepalli Jagan Mohan Rao and other associates, who oversaw production and supply of fake liquor across several districts. Efforts to trace Janardhan Rao, who is reportedly abroad, are continuing. Special teams have been deployed in Bengaluru, where some more associates of Janardhan Rao are suspected to be hiding.