AP CBC Chief Promotes Green Cause

ANATAPUR: Everybody should plant a sapling in the name of their mother to set an example and present the future generations with a greener India, said Rajendra Chaudhry, additional director general of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Andhra Pradesh region. He emphasised the importance of protecting the environment and setting an example for future generations by planting saplings while participating in the 'EK PED MAA KE NAAM' programme organised by the CBC at SKR Government Women's Degree College in Kadapa.

During the program, students took a pledge to protect the environment. Dr Salim Basha, principal of the college, highlighted the importance of providing a better environment for future generations and encouraged students to participate to spread the spirit of this programme.

Speakers emphasised the need to increase the country's forest cover and encouraged the students to plant saplings, take pictures, and share them on social media using the hashtags #Plant4Mother and #एक_पेड_माँ_के_नाम.