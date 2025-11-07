AP Cancels DPR Tender for Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has cancelled the tender called for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP), as it plans to revise the project’s scope to extend it up to the Nallamala Sagar reservoir.

The state government has proposed to undertake the PBLP at an estimated cost of Rs 80,000 crore, aiming to divert 200 tmc ft of Godavari floodwater annually to the Rayalaseema region to support agricultural cultivation.

Tenders had been invited to prepare a DPR as per the Central Water Commission (CWC) guidelines and to carry out necessary investigations and other related works, including obtaining statutory clearances from central government agencies, at a cost of nearly Rs 9 crore.

However, as the government intends to modify the project’s scope to include Nallamala Sagar, it plans to invite fresh bids for DPR preparation.

Officials from the water resources department said the total project distance may be reduced with the inclusion of Nallamala Sagar in the revised plan for the Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project.