AP to Introduce 6 New Policies

VIJAYAWADA: The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to introduce six new policies for the state’s fast-paced development. Chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told the media later that the new policies will be a game changer in AP’s development process. The cabinet also discussed the new industrial policy and the ‘three free gas refills’ scheme.

Naidu said the AP Industrial Development Policy 4.0, the AP MSME Entrepreneur Development Policy 4.0, the AP Food Processing Policy 4.0, the AP Electronic Policy 4.0, the AP Industrial Park Policy 4.0 and the AP Integrated Clean Energy, Green Energy Policy 4.0 are being taken forward.

“Soon, we will introduce some more policies. Policies related to IT and tourism will be framed. Six procedures have been brought forward at once. A lot of work has been done on these new policies,” the CM said.

Naidu said, “We have promised the people to provide 20 lakh jobs. New policies are being framed to ensure creation of as many jobs in the next five years. All these policies are having the aim, ‘jobs first’.”

“The youth of AP is moving forward with the slogan of Think Globally, Act Globally,” he said.

He said, “In the knowledge economy, besides providing services to the world and providing employment, there is a way to earn money. That's why we are moving ahead with the slogan of One Family, One Entrepreneur. The youth should become job creators rather than job-seekers.”



The government, he said, has decided to set up the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati. Innovation hubs will be set up in Vijayawada or Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool for Rajahmundry, as also Krishna and Guntur districts for Visakhapatnam, the combined Godavari districts in Uttarandhra (North Andhra), Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool.



“The main innovation hub will be in Amaravati. In the other five zones, five centres will be established,” Naidu said.



Saying that huge foreign investment should be brought into AP, Naidu said, “Our motto is to increase the income and distribute it to the people. Andhra Pradesh will become an aquaculture hub. We have given priority to food processing. Rayalaseema will become a food horticulture hub. For the first time in the country, we will promote the decarbonisation of industries," he said.



Naidu announced, “The Swarnandhra 2047 vision document will be released in the first week of November. As part of this, we will turn AP into a manufacturing hub. We will make our products a global brand. We will also connect green energy, river connectivity and ports.”



He said, “We aim to facilitate 40 billion dollars worth of exports, and `30 lakh crore in investments. We will build a road from Visakhapatnam to Bhavanapadu. An industrial park will be set up on 10,000 acres in Bhavanapadu to develop North Andhra with ports and tourism.”



“We will strengthen MSMEs and encourage entrepreneurs," Naidu added.

