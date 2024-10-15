AP Cabinet to Discuss Key Issues Including Poll Promise on 3 Free Gas Refills

VIJAYAWADA: The state cabinet meeting on Wednesday is expected to take a decision on the TD’s pre-poll promise of three free gas refills to women. This is likely to be done from this Diwali festival time.

Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has already announced that these would be supplied from Diwali.



The cabinet meeting in Velagapudi would discuss some other important issues too and take decisions.



The cabinet meeting was to take place on October 10 but it was postponed due to the death of Ratan Tata. According to the sources, Naidu has reviewed the new policies and issues to be presented and discussed in the cabinet meeting.



The sources said the proposal for the exemption of stamp duty and registration fees and the rescheduling of loans in flood-affected areas will also be discussed in the cabinet.



Naidu recently announced the cancellation of the garbage tax. Hence, a decision will be taken after discussions on this.



The cabinet will also discuss the proposal to fill 190 posts in 13 new municipalities. There are many proposals to amend the law on the appointment of governing bodies for various temples. A decision will be taken after discussing the proposal to increase the number of members from 15 to 17 in these governing councils. The issue of appointing two Brahmins as members of these councils will be discussed.



The cabinet is expected to approve the formation of the Goldsmiths Welfare and Development Corporation.



Soon after coming to power, the coalition government had decided to revive the website goir.ap.gov.in which houses the government GOs. The sources said the government is planning to also upload the GOs that had been issued manually without uploading them online during the previous YSR term, and provide a special button to display secret GOs issued during the previous government. “There is a possibility of the cabinet taking a decision on this in tomorrow’s cabinet meeting.”



The cabinet is likely to discuss and approve the establishment of a fast-track court to try the cases of atrocities against women in the state.



Similarly, amendments are to be made to many key decisions related to the medical and health departments. The cabinet will discuss and make a decision on issues such as hypothecation and stamp duty waiver, so as to help the people in the flood-hit areas.