AP Cabinet Mourns Death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash and passed a resolution mourning the tragic loss.

Pawar (66), died after his aircraft crashed at around 8.45 am on Wednesday while attempting to land at the Baramati airport, four others on board are also dead.

"The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet expressed deep condolences over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash and adopted a resolution mourning the tragic loss," said an official press release.

At the beginning of the Cabinet meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu mentioned the plane crash incident, recalled his acquaintance with Pawar, and said he was deeply shocked by his death while travelling from Mumbai to Baramati.

The Cabinet expressed grief over the death of Pawar along with five others in the accident, with the Chief Minister remarking that his demise was an irreparable loss to Maharashtra politics.

Meanwhile, Naidu and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and deep sorrow over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister in a plane crash.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar in a plane crash this morning. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers. Om Shanthi," Naidu said in a post on X.

The chief minister said the incident was deeply saddening and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Pawar's family, friends, and followers. He also termed the untimely death of the senior leader as distressing.

Reddy expressed shock over the untimely demise of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The former CM conveyed heartfelt condolences to Pawar's family and the families of four others who lost their lives in the tragic aircraft accident. "Deeply shocked to learn of the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar," Reddy said in a post on X.