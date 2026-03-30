AP Cabinet Meeting on April 10
The cabinet meeting is expected to take up discussion and give approval for several key issues related to development, welfare and infrastructure projects and investments.
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting to be chaired by the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be held on April 10 at 10.30 am at the Cabinet Meeting Hall in the AP Secretariat.
The cabinet meeting is expected to take up discussion and give approval for several key issues related to development, welfare and infrastructure projects and investments.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story