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AP Cabinet Meeting on April 10

Andhra Pradesh
30 March 2026 11:14 PM IST

The cabinet meeting is expected to take up discussion and give approval for several key issues related to development, welfare and infrastructure projects and investments.

AP Cabinet Meeting on April 10
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AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. (Image: X)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting to be chaired by the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be held on April 10 at 10.30 am at the Cabinet Meeting Hall in the AP Secretariat.

The cabinet meeting is expected to take up discussion and give approval for several key issues related to development, welfare and infrastructure projects and investments.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh AP news AP Cabinet 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
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