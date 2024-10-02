AP Cabinet meet on October 10

Vijayawada: The AP Cabinet meeting, to be headed by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will be held at the state Secretariat in Velagapudi on October 10.



Chief Secretary to AP government Neerabh Kumar Prasad has issued the circular regarding the Cabinet meeting of the council of ministers. He instructed the special chief secretaries/principal secretaries/secretaries of all departments of Secretariat to send the proposals (3 signed copies of each) in the prescribed format as detailed in the Cabinet Handbook duly following the instructions to the General Administration (Cabinet 1) Department scrupulously by 4 pm on October 8.



The CS stated that the departments are also requested to furnish soft copy of the Cabinet Memorandum in Word/PDF formats and also to furnish soft copies of Power Point Presentations (PPTs) duly limit PPT to maximum 4 slides and limit time to the Cabinet proposal only in their presentation respectively.





