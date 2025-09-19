AP Cabinet Decides To Scrap NALA Fee

By another decision, the cabinet approved the renaming of YSR Tadigadapa municipality as Tadigadapa Municipality and cleared the draft bill with some amendments. It endorsed a proposal to fix three additional dates for preparation of electoral rolls under the Municipal Corporation Act, 1955, AP Municipalities Act, 1965, and in line with the Representation of the People’s Act, 1950.A major decision was also to withdraw the land acquisition notification for 343 acres within the Amaravati capital region. The cabinet also gave the green signal for creation of special-purpose vehicles for implementing large-scale projects in Amaravati.Another significant approval was for regularising unauthorised constructions done in urban local bodies, urban development authorities, APCRDA, and outside the capital region area before August 31 through a Penalisation scheme.The proposals also include land allotment under the Lift Policy to promote small-scale industries, conversion of certain lands under Panchayat Raj from agricultural to non-agricultural use, and amendments to the AP GST Bill, 2025. Ministers introduced several bills in the state assembly on Friday.