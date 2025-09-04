AP Cabinet Approves Universal Health Policy

Vijayawada: The AP Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday and took several key decisions, including the implementation of a universal health policy to offer better medical and health services to the public.

Addressing a press conference later, Information Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi explained that under the policy, quality treatment will be provided free of cost to around five crore people in the state. Insurance companies will provide health insurance ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The NTR Vaidya Seva Trust will provide health coverage from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh to BPL families.

Under the policy, 3,257 health services will be covered. Approvals for treatment will be given within six hours of being admitted to the hospital. A control room at the NTR Trust will monitor the free health services.

Further, the Cabinet approved the proposal to develop 10 new medical colleges in PPP mode at Adoni, Madanapalli, Markapuram, Pulivendula, Penugonda, Palakollu, Amalapuram, Narsipatnam, Bapatla and Parvatiuram. Admissions at these colleges will start from the 2027–28 academic year.

Other important Cabinet decisions include waiving of stamp duty on lands allotted to educational institutions and hospitals in the Amaravati capital region, regularisation of 59,375 unauthorised constructions as on August 31, 2025, increase the limit of high-rise buildings to 24 metres against the present 18 metres, and pooling of 78.01 acres land in Atmakuru village of Mangalagiri mandal under the Mangalagiri Gold Cluster Land Pooling Scheme for the benefit of local goldsmiths.

Further, the Cabinet approved distribution of 14.2 kg gas cylinders under Deepam-2 scheme to benefit 23,912 beneficiaries of the agency areas in 16 districts, allotment of lands sought by various departments, including Industries and Commercial Taxes, Tourism and Youth welfare, and Power, to encourage investors, allotment of Rs 5.7 crore for the repair and maintenance of 392 irrigation structures, allotment of 26.70 acres of land for companies dealing in electronics, which will invest Rs 1,595 crore in Naidupet to provide employment opportunities to 2,168 people, reduction in green tax on vehicles, and operation and maintenance of panchayat raj department schemes to supply safe drinking water in rural areas.

In addition, the Cabinet meeting approved the proposal made by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department to amend the nomenclature "Desilting of sand from the front bank of Prakasam Barrage at various reaches of Krishna River" to "Desilting of the front bank of Prakasam Barrage at various reaches of Krishna River."