AP Cabinet Approves Quantum Mission Plan for Amaravati

Vijayawada: The state Cabinet on Wednesday took some major decisions including the setting up of the State Quantum Mission (SQM) in the capital, Amaravati and land allocations to various institutions there.

The meeting was presided over by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Information minister Kolusu Parathasarathy briefed the media on its decisions.

The ministers congratulated the Chief Minister for conducting 25 paperless e-cabinet meetings during the one year of his governance this time, in office. They praised the CM’s vision behind the several innovative and bold decisions he took for the state's progress.

“The Cabinet approved a proposal from the IT, electronics and communications department for the establishment of the Andhra Pradesh State Quantum Mission. For the development of Quantum Valley in Amaravati, 50 acres of land have been allocated through CRDA and a detailed project report submitted, the minister said.

IBM would deploy their 156-qubit Quantum System 2 in the state, while TCS would partner in software development and L&T would participate in the development of Quantum Valley Tech Park. A Quantum Summit would be organised this month to develop strategic action plans with involvement of international experts.

The Cabinet approved a proposal from the Panchayat Raj rural development department for a one-time settlement of Rs 575.75 lakh for providing safe drinking water through RO Plants to the Uddanam area and tribal areas in Srikakulam district under NTR Sujala Pathakam.

Nod was also given for grant of Rs 822.86 lakh as one-time settlement for 15 water treatment plants on a cluster-based approach to cover 533 water-scarce habitations in four mandals of Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district.

It approved a proposal by the home department to grant special remission to 17 life-convict prisoners, they being eligible as of February 1, 2025. Prisoners who have undergone an actual sentence of 14 years for offences punishable with death and 7 years for offences punishable with life imprisonment are eligible for this remission.

The Cabinet approved a proposal from the home department for promotion of 248 constables to head constables in APSPF and reducing the number of constables by 248.

Nod has been given for a proposal from the revenue (lands) department to ratify the final notification for changing the name of YSR district to YSR Kadapa district.

The Cabinet approved the proposal from the revenue (lands) department to transfer a total of 94.497 acres of government land in Pinnamareddypalli village and Nugondapalli village, Agiripalli mandal, Eluru district, free of cost to the home department for establishment of Andhra Pradesh Police Academy, subject to NOC from local authorities.

The cabinet agreed to exempt stamp duty and registration fees for the transfer of 10.88 acres of land in Vanguru village, Pedavegi mandal, Eluru district, which former IAS officer Kasaraneni Damayanthi intends to donate to Hyderabad Eye Institute.

Nod was given to a proposal from the labour, factory boilers & insurance medical services department to amend certain provisions of Sections 54, 55, 56, 59, 64, 65, 66 of the Factories Act-1948 and provisions of Sections 9, 10, 16, 17, 73 of the AP Shops and Establishments Act, 1988 through the AP Shops and Establishments Amendment Bill, 2025.

The cabinet approved modernisation works of Haritha Hotel Yatrinivas in Visakhapatnam.

It also approved short tenders called by APMSIDC, district-level committees and other departments for taking necessary steps to establish a world record as part of International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 under YOGANDHRA-2025.

Infograph:

State Cabinet approved Flatted Factory Complex works at JETCITY in Vemavaramu village, NTR District, by Andhra Pradesh Economic Cities Promotion & Development Corporation Ltd (APEDCO)

Through this decision, 10.12 cents of land will be allocated to APEDCO for the first phase of the JetCity project. This, along with permission to transfer the land to APIIC with exemption of stamp duty under Section 9(1)(a) of the Indian Stamp Act, and registration fee under Section 78 of the Registration Act. Permission was granted for payment of Rs 20.39 crore work bills under the state development plan, along with permission for an MoU between APEDCO and APIIC for completion of works

Cabinet approved a proposal from the Industries & Commerce department to develop one MSME park each across all 175 constituencies under the One Family - One Entrepreneur policy