AP Cabinet Approves Investments Worth Rs.1 Lakh Crore

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved investments worth ₹1 lakh crore for the development of the state and to generate employment opportunities for the youth.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the state Secretariat.

Briefing the media later, Information Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said the state government has formulated a series of new policies by integrating them with several Central government policies. This, he said, was helping global companies come to AP and invest huge sums in their projects.

The Cabinet discussed an agenda involving 70 proposals and gave its consent.

The minister said the AP Quantum Computing Policy for 2025–30 aims to make the state a global hub for quantum technology, with a job potential for 5,000 persons and encouragement for setting up more than 100 start-ups.

The Andhra Pradesh Neighbourhood Work Space Policy for 2025–30 aims to train one lakh persons in skill development and help 70 per cent of hubs become self-sufficient.

Several projects worth crores related to information technology, electronics and communications, and others dealing with drones and robotics, manufacturing, chemicals, defence, industrial parks, steel, footwear, and solar energy have been cleared by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet agreed to a proposal to issue an ordinance to amend the AP Fire Services Act, 1999, to come up with effective rules for fire safety and prevention. By another decision, three life convicts — Madhiri Suvarna Raju, Katikireddy Nageswara Rao and Vadde Srinivasulu — would get parole.

Approval was given for signing an MoU between the AP and Singapore governments during the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam. This would enhance institutional capabilities with regard to urban, digital, and real-time governance, which should, however, be environmentally friendly.

Another decision was to give administrative approval to call for tenders to award a lump sum contract worth ₹1,863 crore for developing ducts, reuse water lines, sewage treatment plants, and avenue plantations in the capital city.

The Cabinet permitted the APCRDA commissioner to get a loan of ₹7,500 crore from the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure Development for developing LPS Zones 4, 9, and 12 in the capital city.

A proposal from the APSPCL to set up a renewable energy manufacturing zone in 1,000 acres in the villages of Santhamaguluru and Ballikurava mandals of Bapatla district under the AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2024, has won Cabinet approval.

The maximum limit of government guarantee to the AP Civil Supplies Corporation for taking up paddy procurement has been enhanced to ₹44,000 crore from ₹39,000 crore to give farmers minimum support price for the Kharif season in 2025–26.

The Cabinet approved the enhancement of the lease period to 66 years from 33 years for allotment of government land on a lease basis to national and recognised state political parties to set up their offices. In the case of parties that continue to exist thereafter, the lease period would be extended to 99 years.

The Cabinet also gave its consent for appointing Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for three years to serve as a system integrator for design, development, implementation, operation, and maintenance of the Data Lake of the Real Time Governance Society for ₹180,99,12,620.