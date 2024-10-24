AP Cabinet Approves Free Gas Refills From Diwali

Vijayawada: The state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved the free supply of three gas refills per annum to all households who have white ration cards in AP from Diwali, as was promised in the TD-led alliance’s poll manifesto.

The Cabinet also decided to cancel Seigniorage fee on the free sand scheme and cancel the land allocation to Sarada Peetham, Vizag. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu discussed several issues and took decisions.

Information Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, excise minister Kollu Ravindra and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita jointly briefed the media about the cabinet decisions.

Manohar said that as part of implementation of Super Six schemes highlighted in the joint poll manifesto, the cabinet approved free distribution of three gas refills, marking Diwali on Oct 31. The government would spend Rs 2,684 crore every year for this purpose and an agreement was made with three gas companies to provide the cylinders and refills thereafter.

“The cost of each gas cylinder is Rs 894.92 and this amount will be given to all the eligible families free of cost. This subsidy amount will be directly credited to the beneficiary account by DBT within 48 hours of delivery,” he said.

Parthasarathy said the cabinet approved the abolition of the allotment of 15 acres of Government land in Survey Nos 102, 102/2 and 103 to the Sri Sarada Peetham in Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam. These lands on the sea coast were misused for commercial and residential purposes against their promised use for Vedic education and Peetham activities, he alleged.

Ravindra said that while the alliance government implemented the free sand policy, the public had to pay some fees. Hence the cabinet decided to cancel the Seigniorage fee on the free sand scheme.

The cabinet approved revival of the GOIR (Online Government Orders Issue Register) web portal to generate numbers and upload GOs issued by the government. The ministers approved the proposals to upload GOs issued between 15 August 2021 and 28 August 2024 on the GOIR web portal.

The cabinet approved an amendment to sections 15(1), 15(2) and section 17(5) of the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987 (Act No.30 of 1987) to increase the board of trustees of all endowments temples and institutions by two more members --from 15 to 17. It approved abolition of reverse tendering and decided to follow the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission in tender processes.

The meeting gave its nod for an amendment to Section 9(2) of the AP (Andhra Region) Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic Medical Practitioners Registration Act, 1956 to eliminate discrimination against lepers, deaf and dumb persons, and place the bill before the state legislature.

The cabinet also approved the order increasing the BSc (Nursing) seats from 25 to 100 in the government college of nursing, Visakhapatnam and sanctioning 27 teaching posts and 56 non-teaching posts there. It was also decided to fill up those posts on promotion/contract/outsourcing basis as per Indian Nursing Council norms.

The chief minister expressed the opinion that a 100-bed hospital should be started in each constituency.

The cabinet approved a proposal to issue a government guarantee for fresh borrowing of `1,800 crore by Markfed and to allow NCDC (National Cooperative Development Corporation) direct funds for working capital assistance and waiver of the government guarantee commission.

The state Seed Development Corporation Limited (APSSDCL) already received `80 crore from State Co-operative Bank Limited, Vijayawada. These apart, the cabinet approved a proposal to continue the government guarantee for the bank loans.