AP Cabinet Approves 2nd Phase Of Land Pooling

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet took several significant decisions on Friday, including the commencement of the second phase of land pooling in the Amaravati capital region.

This phase involves consolidating 16,666.57 acres across seven villages—Vaikuntapuram, Pedamadduru, Endrayi, Karlapudi, Vadlamanu, Harischandrapuram and Pedaparimi. Information minister Kolusu Parthasarathi explained the cabinet decisions to the media.

The cabinet meeting, with chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in the chair, gave the green signal for the Capital Region Development Authority to proceed with the land pooling, aimed at expanding the capital’s development footprint and accelerating infrastructure projects.

The meeting lasted three hours and saw approval of 26 agenda items.

On medical education and health care, it was noted at the meeting that the government has adopted a PPP model to develop 10 new medical colleges -- in Adoni, Madanapalle, Markapuram, Pulivendula etc. These would be developed under stringent guidelines, emphasising government ownership with a 70:30 branding ratio favouring public identity, while allowing private participation.

The colleges would adhere to National Medical Commission standards with facilities including a 625-bed teaching hospital, labs, student hostels, and staff quarters.

The government is committed to funding staff salaries for two years during transition and reserves 50 per cent of seats for NEET-qualified candidates under the government quota with fees regulated by the AP higher education regulatory and monitoring commission.

Additionally, 70 per cent of the beds in these hospitals would be reserved free for government health schemes. Future expansions are planned for dental, nursing, paramedical, and AYUSH institutes, with 3 per cent of revenue from private partnerships payable to the government.

PPP, medical colleges: Another decision relates to the management and regulation of PPP-operated government medical colleges and private AYUSH hospitals. To maintain quality and curb unqualified practitioners, the cabinet mandated registration and strict regulatory oversight under the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010.

The reforms focus on ensuring standard staffing, quality services and transparent operation protocols for private AYUSH facilities, thereby enhancing public trust and healthcare quality.

Agriculture: On the agricultural front, the cabinet approved additional working capital of `5,000 crore for the procurement of Kharif 2025-26 paddy through AP MARKFED, ensuring timely farmer payments and supporting rural employment.

Efforts also included revising land allotments for medical colleges, so as to optimise land use and government asset management.

The cabinet discussed reforms in urban governance related to licensing for advertising displays in towns and cities, with strict regulations on safety, insurance, and prohibition near roads, heritage sites, schools, and hospitals.

Tax incentives were extended to vacant land during construction phases, in municipalities and corporations.

Welfare: The cabinet scrapped the existing AP State Noor Basha/Dudekula Welfare Corporation under the 1964 Cooperatives Act. Instead, the state would establish the new AP Noor Basha/Dudekula Cooperative Finance Corporation to address socio-economic disparities and fulfill 2024 manifesto promises.

Other approvals: The cabinet endorsed the electoral roll revisions aligning Panchayat Raj Act with RPA 1950 (additional dates: April 1, July 1, Oct 1); mutual consent termination for water projects; IIFT Kakinada campus funding (Rs 229.81 crore, 50:50 Centre-state); and review of TIDCO report with ministerial panel formation to deliver 1.44 lakh houses to beneficiaries.