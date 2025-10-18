AP Cabinet Approves Rs.126-Crore Pipeline For Water To Tirupati, Tirumala

TIRUPATI: The AP cabinet has approved a ₹126-crore pipeline project to supply water from the Handri-Neeva branch canal to the Kalyani Dam in Tirupati district through a combination of lift and gravity pipelines. The initiative is aimed at providing a stable irrigation source for 1,154 acres and ensuring regular drinking water supply to Tirupati and Tirumala.

A government order (GO) has been issued formalising the cabinet decision.

As per the project details, the system will carry 432.32 MC feet of water through a network of tanks before reaching the Kalyani dam. The pipeline will link Moolapalli, Kondreddy Kandriga, Kaniti Madugu, Nagapatla and Venkatarayani tanks. Each of these tanks will receive water to support lands within their command area.

Moolapalli tank will receive 10 MC feet to irrigate 259.19 acres, Kondreddy Kandriga 4.40 MC feet for 110.92 acres, Kaniti Madugu 8 MC feet for 500 acres, Nagapatla 6 MC feet for 167.92 acres, and Venkatarayani tank 3.90 MC feet for 116 acres. In addition, 400 MC feet of water will be stored in the Kalyani Dam to support Tirupati urban and Tirumala drinking water needs.

Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani had earlier taken up the proposal with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, fulfilling an assurance made to the people during elections. The project has received government approval after repeated representations.

“This project is an important step towards improving water access in the region. The works are expected to commence soon following the release of administrative and technical clearances,” the MLA said.

The project is expected to assure irrigation water for about 120 days each year, strengthening the irrigation base in Chandragiri mandal, apart from ensuring sustainable water supply to Tirumala and Tirupati.