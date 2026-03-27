AP, BYST Take ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’ to Villages

VIJAYAWADA: The Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST), in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government and supported by Cisco India CSR, conducted an entrepreneurship outreach programme in Tyallur village of Pedakurapadu constituency in Palnadu district, promoting the ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’ vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The initiative aims to generate 1,000 youth-led business ideas across 100 villages. The Business Idea Contest vehicle was flagged off by minister Kondapalli Srinivas, marking the launch of the campaign to promote youth and women entrepreneurship.

Awareness programmes were held across Pedakurapadu, Krosuru, Atchampet, Amaravathi, Bellamkonda, Gudipudi and Balusupadu, besides institutions including Chalapathi Engineering College, Amar Nursing College, Loyola Engineering College and Kakatiya Degree College. Pedakurapadu alone generated over 360 business ideas, with around 3,000 participants across five mandals.

Srinivas said the initiative aims to provide sustainable income opportunities through self-employment, supported by MSME schemes, subsidies and access to finance. He highlighted BYST’s ‘Yuva Vyaaravetha Ratham’, which mobilises participation and facilitates idea submissions, along with awareness on schemes such as PMEGP, PMFME and PM Vishwakarma.

BYST founding trustee Lakshmi V Venkatesan said the programme focuses on mentoring youth and women to build sustainable enterprises.

Palnadu district collector Dr Krithika Shukla, MLA Bhashyam Praveen and other officials were present.