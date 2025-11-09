AP Building Strong MSME Hubs, Says Kondapalli

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh is developing robust industrial clusters and empowering MSMEs to scale from micro units into globally competitive enterprises, said MSME minister Kondapalli Srinivas.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day AP–MSME Export Development Convention 2025, organised jointly by the State MSME Development Corporation and the Union government, the Minister said AP is on the brink of a major economic transformation driven by “visionary leadership and a commitment to innovation.”

“Under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s guidance, we are embracing futuristic technologies, building common facility centres to boost competitiveness, and strengthening financial inclusion through enhanced credit support. We are creating a thriving ecosystem for entrepreneurs,” Srinivas said.

Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said a strong MSME ecosystem was central to the state’s development vision, with coordinated efforts between the state and Centre helping entrepreneurship flourish.

AP MSME development corporation chairman Tammireddy Siva Sankara Rao said the sector’s strength lay in its ability to adapt and innovate, while corporation CEO Vishwa M noted that MSMEs and start-ups contribute nearly 30 per cent of the state’s GDP.

India SME Forum president Vinod Kumar said Andhra Pradesh had emerged as one of the country’s most forward-looking states, powered by resilient MSMEs.

The convention brought together more than 250 MSMEs and 35 international buyers from 13 countries. Visiting delegates outlined sourcing needs, regulatory frameworks and partnership models, with projected business enquiries amounting to about ₹174 crore, reflecting strong global interest in AP’s MSME capabilities.