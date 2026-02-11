AP Budget Session Starts Today

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly and the Legislative Council would commence their budget session at 10am on Wednesday. The session would continue till March 12.

The proceedings would begin with Governor S. Abdul Nazeer addressing a joint sitting of both houses at 10.30am. The customary address would last an hour, during which the governor would outline the government’s priorities and policy directions for the year ahead.

A meeting of the business advisory committee would be held at 11.30am to finalise the schedules for the budget session. The assembly is likely to sit for around 20 days, during which several key legislative and administrative issues will be discussed.

A highlight of the session would be the presentation of the state budget for 2026–27. Finance minister Payyavula Keshav would table the budget in the assembly on February 14, laying the state’s financial roadmap for the coming fiscal year.

Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu has directed officials of all departments to ensure that replies to questions raised by members are sent to the house without delay.

The speaker gave the instructions during a review meeting he held on Tuesday at the assembly committee hall with secretaries of various departments. He discussed with them the arrangements for the budget session.

Addressing the meeting, Speaker Ayyannapatrudu expressed concern over delays in receiving replies to questions raised by MLAs. In several cases, replies were not received even a month after the questions were submitted, he said, adding that this was unacceptable.

He asked departmental secretaries to ensure that such lapses do not recur and that answers are furnished within the stipulated time.

The speaker revealed that efforts were under way to conduct the assembly proceedings in a fully digital mode under the National e-Vidhan system, from the coming monsoon session.

Chief secretary K. Vijayanand informed the meeting that a nodal officer had been appointed for every department to monitor questions raised during Question Hour and Zero Hour and ensure timely responses. He said replies were still pending for 283 questions related to the assembly in previous sessions, and 562 questions pertaining to the legislative council too remained unanswered.

He asked the concerned secretaries to act fast.

A dedicated portal, he said, has been developed in the general administration department to monitor questions raised by members and track the status of replies, enabling constant supervision and timely action.