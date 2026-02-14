AP Budget: Rayalaseema to be Global Horticulture Hub

Hyderabad: “Rayalaseema will no longer be described by scarcity, but by surplus and not by constraints, but by capabilities; not by uncertainty, but by opportunity,” Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said, submitting proposals for Rs. 30,000 crore for the region in the budget.

Presenting the budget in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Keshav said the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was the first to understand the importance of micro-irrigation and brought the concept to India in the 1990s.

Today, he has decided to transform the lives of farmers in Rayalaseema region by making this region into a global horticulture hub. The Rayalaseema Integrated Development Plan includes expansion of horticulture area from 8.41 lakh hectares to 14.41 lakh hectares by 2030 and assured water through irrigation and micro-irrigation projects, and improvement of road connectivity to enable access to global markets.

More than 200 clusters will be established spread across 303 mandals of Anantapur, Annamayya, Chittoor, Kurnool, Nandyal, Prakasam, Markapuram, Sri Satya Sai, Tirupati, and YSR Kadapa districts. The plan incorporates product perfection, forward and backward linkages, and adoption of global best practices across the value chain.

This will benefit lakhs of farmers with higher productivity and better price realization. It will generate nearly nine lakh direct employment opportunities across farm and non-farm sectors.

Along with India, Andhra Pradesh is also shining globally. This can be seen from the biggest, largest, mother of all deals- the Google AI Powered Data Centre coming to Visakhapatnam leaving behind all other countries. This proves that Andhra Pradesh is the destiny. Hon’ble members will agree that this is because of the efficient government driven by the effective leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, and a strong reliable partnership of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.